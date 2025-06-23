You must visit these coffee farms in Kenya 

Kenya is famous for its coffee, and although Nairobi gives a taste of this rich tradition, going beyond the city limits uncovers a whole new experience. The lush highlands and fertile soils make the perfect environment for coffee cultivation. Exploring these regions gives an insight into the whole coffee production process, from bean to cup. Here are some hidden gems outside Nairobi offering unique coffee tours.

Kiambu tour Kiambu County's coffee plantations Situated just north of Nairobi, Kiambu County is home to numerous sprawling coffee plantations. Tour these farms to learn more about the cultivation process and see for yourself how beans are harvested and processed. Many plantations also offer tasting sessions where you can sample different varieties of Kenyan coffee.

Nyeri tour Nyeri's coffee heritage Nyeri County, located in Central Kenya, has a deep-rooted history of coffee production. The area's cool climate and volcanic soil yield some of the best beans. Tours here often include smallholder farms, where traditional methods are still in practice. Not only do you get to visit these farms, but you also get to interact with the farmers and learn about their sustainable farming techniques.

Kericho tour Kericho's scenic coffee routes While Kericho is primarily famous for tea, its thriving coffee routes are also worth exploring. The picturesque landscapes make for a pretty background as you visit different estates that have diversified into coffee production. Usually, these tours emphasize the differences between tea and coffee cultivation in the region.

Embu tour Embu's emerging coffee scene Embu County is an emerging player in Kenya's coffee industry, with several new farms opening up for tours. These visits often focus on innovative farming practices aimed at improving yield quality while maintaining environmental sustainability standards. Participants get hands-on experience in activities like planting or picking ripe cherries during harvest season.