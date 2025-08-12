You must explore these river islands in Kerala

Known for its greenery and calm backwaters, Kerala presents a one-of-a-kind travel experience with its offbeat river islands. These peaceful locals are an escape from the crowded tourist spots, helping you get close to nature. Discovering these hidden gems can be peaceful, offering an opportunity to experience the beauty of Kerala's untouched waterways. Here are some things you should know about these amazing river islands.

#1 Munroe Island: A hidden gem Munroe Island is located where Ashtamudi Lake meets Kallada River. This island is famous for its scenic canals, coconut plantations, and traditional coir-making. Tourists can take a canoe tour through the narrow waterways and witness the life of the locals unfold on the banks. The island also celebrates colorful festivals that highlight Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

#2 Pathiramanal: A bird watcher's paradise Located on the Vembanad Lake, Pathiramanal Island can be reached by boat from Alappuzha or Kumarakom. This tiny island acts as a sanctuary for migratory birds, making it an ideal place for the birdwatchers to get their binoculars out. With over 90 species of birds visiting every year, including herons and egrets, Pathiramanal gives you a chance to watch the avian life up-close.

#3 Kavvayi Islands: Nature's retreat Kavvayi Islands are situated close to Payyanur in Northern Kerala. Surrounded by backwaters, these islands boast of pristine beaches dotted with golden sands. Since the area is less frequented by locals or tourists, you can enjoy an unspoiled environment, ideal for relaxation, or for the more adventurous, to explore by kayak or canoe. The surrounding waters are also rich in marine life, ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

#4 Poovar Island: Tranquil waterscape Poovar Island rests at the southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram district where the Neyyar River meets Arabian Sea. Famous for its tranquil beaches lined with swaying palm trees, Poovar also offers houseboat cruises through crystal clear waters, dotted with mangroves and exotic flora. The island's quietude makes it a perfect getaway for those looking to escape into nature's arms.