For hikers: Discover Vermont's stunning trails
What's the story
Vermont is famous for its stunning landscapes and beautiful foliage, but its hiking trails are often eclipsed by the more trodden paths.
But, if you're looking for a peaceful trek and a closer relationship with nature, the lesser-known paths are the perfect opportunity to discover the state's natural beauty minus the tourists.
From calm forests to mesmerizing views, these gems offer an amazing hiking experience.
Mount Olga
Explore the enchanting Mount Olga Trail
Nestled within Molly Stark State Park, the Mount Olga Trail offers a moderate trek through lush woodlands for hikers.
The trail spans a little less than two miles round trip and rewards visitors with stunning panoramic views from the fire tower at the summit.
The well-marked trail is a peaceful escape into nature, making it perfect for families or those looking for a leisurely hike.
Wheeler Mountain
Discover tranquility on Wheeler Mountain Trail
Located in Barton, Wheeler Mountain Trail spans over three miles round trip.
This moderately challenging trek takes you through dense forests before opening to stunning views of Lake Willoughby and the surrounding mountains.
While the trail's rocky terrain adds an element of adventure, it's still accessible to most hikers.
Haystack Mountain
Experience solitude on Haystack Mountain trail
If you're looking for a quiet retreat from busy tourist spots, Haystack Mountain Trail in Wilmington is perfect.
The trail is about five miles round trip with gradual inclines leading to rewarding vistas at the summit.
Hikers can enjoy sweeping views of Somerset Reservoir, along with glimpses of the distant peaks on clear days.
Bald Hill Loop
Uncover hidden beauty on Bald Hill Loop Trail
Bald Hill Loop Trail in Westmore offers an easy but beautiful hike for all ages.
Covering a distance of about four miles, this loop passes through open fields, dense woods, and gentle streams.
The changing landscapes keep the hikers on their toes, with ample opportunities for wildlife spotting on the way.