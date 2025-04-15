What's the story

Spirulina, the nutrient-rich blue-green algae, is making its way beyond the traditional use in smoothies and salads.

Rich in protein and essential vitamins, spirulina can now be used in pasta and rice dishes.

Not only does the versatile ingredient amp up the nutrition factor of your meals, but it also adds a unique taste.

Here are some tips on using spirulina creatively in pasta, rice dishes.