Your 7-day itinerary to Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, is a perfect mix of wildlife and history.
In just seven days, you can witness its rich biodiversity and the historic sites.
From thick forests full of wildlife to centuries-old forts and temples, this state gives an experience of a lifetime to nature lovers and history aficionados.
Here's an itinerary that takes you to some of the best sites of MP.
Wildlife adventure
Explore Kanha National Park
One of India's largest national parks, Kanha National Park is famous for its high tiger population.
You can go on a safari to see these majestic beasts in their natural habitat.
The park also features variety of flora and fauna including leopards, deer species, and countless bird species.
A trip here guarantees an exciting time for wildlife lovers.
Historical marvels
Visit Khajuraho Temples
The stunning architecture and intricate sculptures of the Khajuraho Group of Monuments are well-known.
These temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reflect the artistic brilliance of medieval India.
Built between 950 and 1050 by the Chandela dynasty, they boast of exquisite carvings depicting various aspects of life during that time.
Ancient relics
Discover Sanchi Stupa
One of the oldest stone structures in India, the Sanchi Stupa dates back to the Mauryan Empire under Emperor Ashoka's reign.
The stunning dome structure, flanked by intricately carved gateways or toranas, makes for an important site.
Exploring Sanchi gives you an insight into early art and architecture.
Nature exploration
Experience Bandhavgarh National Park
Bandhavgarh National Park is another major wildlife sanctuary of Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for being home to one of the highest densities of Bengal tigers in the world.
Apart from tigers, it also has various other animals like leopards and sloth bears.
The rich vegetation spread across hillsides also makes it a perfect place for nature walks or jeep safaris.
Architectural splendor
Wander through Gwalior Fort
Gwalior Fort is a testament of India's architectural brilliance centuries ago. Sitting atop a hill, it overlooks the city of Gwalior from above.
This fortress has several palaces inside it, such as the Man Mandir Palace. It has beautiful latticework windows and colorful frescoes.
They add to the interiors, giving a glimpse of royal life during various dynasties' reign.
Here, at the Gwalior Fort complex!