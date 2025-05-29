Explore Prague's historic streets by tram
What's the story
Prague, famous for its rich history and gorgeous architecture, has a unique way to explore its historic streets- vintage tram tours.
They give you a chance to experience the city's charm while traveling in classic trams that have been an integral part of Prague's landscape for decades now.
The trams take you through iconic neighborhoods, giving glimpses of landmarks and local life.
Here's more about them.
Landmarks
Discover iconic landmarks
The vintage tram tours in Prague take you on a route where you can pass by some of the most famous landmarks of the city.
From your seat, you can witness the majestic Prague Castle, historic Charles Bridge, and the bustling Old Town Square.
These trams give you an excellent viewpoint to admire the architectural beauty without having to deal with the crowd on foot.
Culture
Experience local culture
While on a vintage tram tour, the passengers get a taste of local culture as they cruise through different neighborhoods.
The trams usually pass through areas where locals reside and work, giving a sneak peek into daily life in Prague.
This is how the tour takes visitors beyond tourist hotspots and lets them know more about Czech culture.
Scenic views
Enjoy scenic views along Vltava river
One highlight of these tram tours is the scenic ride along the Vltava River.
As trams glide along this waterway, passengers are treated to picturesque views which include lush greenery and historical buildings lining the riverbanks.
This part of the journey is particularly enjoyable during sunset, when colors reflect beautifully off both water and architecture.
Tips
Tips for first-time tram tourists
For those unfamiliar with vintage tram tours in Prague, book your tickets beforehand since they are extremely popular with tourists.
Reaching early also guarantees good seats with the best views across your journey through the historic cityscape.
Further, carrying a map or guidebook can help you better comprehend as you pass through each landmark or neighborhood on these delightful old-world vehicles.