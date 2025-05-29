What's the story

Nestled in northern India, Uttarakhand is famous for its scenic landscapes and peaceful surroundings.

While hot-favorite destinations such as Nainital and Mussoorie lure countless tourists, there are some off-beat towns that promise equally gorgeous views and serenity.

These hidden gems allow you to discover the untouched beauty of the state minus the usual tourist hullabaloo.

Here are five such Uttarakhand towns that guarantee scenic beauty and a peaceful getaway.