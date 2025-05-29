Why you must visit these hidden towns in Uttarakhand
What's the story
Nestled in northern India, Uttarakhand is famous for its scenic landscapes and peaceful surroundings.
While hot-favorite destinations such as Nainital and Mussoorie lure countless tourists, there are some off-beat towns that promise equally gorgeous views and serenity.
These hidden gems allow you to discover the untouched beauty of the state minus the usual tourist hullabaloo.
Here are five such Uttarakhand towns that guarantee scenic beauty and a peaceful getaway.
Nature retreat
Binsar: A nature lover's paradise
Located amid dense forests, Binsar is a quaint town that offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks.
The town is also home to the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a variety of flora and fauna.
This makes Binsar a perfect destination for nature walks, bird watching, and photography lovers.
Its peaceful environment makes Binsar a great getaway from the city.
Adventure Hub
Munsiyari: Gateway to adventure
Being a base camp for several treks into the Himalayas, Munsiyari is an adventure-seekers' paradise.
The town, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, offers stunning vistas which make it a must-visit for anyone who loves adventure.
Munsiyari is a starting point to treks such as the Milam Glacier Trek and the Ralam Glacier Trek.
Munsiyari also offers skiing opportunities during winter months.
Scenic views
Kausani: Switzerland of India
Kausani has mesmerizing views of a number of Himalayan peaks such as Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Panchachuli.
Famous as "Switzerland of India," this small hill station features picturesque landscapes which leave visitors spellbound all year long.
Tea gardens further beautify Kausani's scenery while also giving an insight into local tea production processes.
Hidden gem
Chakrata: Offbeat hill station
Chakrata is an offbeat destination, famous for its calm atmosphere, away from crowded tourist spots like Dehradun or Mussoorie nearby.
Surrounded by lush greenery, it provides many trekking trails along with waterfalls such as Tiger Falls.
It is the perfect place if you want to be alone amidst nature's bounty.
Historical escape
Landour : Colonial charm
Located near Mussoorie, Landour holds on to its colonial charm through its old-world architecture that dot this cantonment area.
Its winding roads, lined by deodar trees, make for the most enjoyable strolls here.
Landour Bazaar brings in local flavor where you can find unique handicrafts made by the artisans themselves, who reside in the community.