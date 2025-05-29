What's the story

Ford has issued a major recall for over 1.07 million vehicles in the US, owing to a software issue affecting rearview camera displays.

The problem, first reported in 2021-2023 F-150 models, can cause the rearview image to freeze or fail entirely.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has flagged this defect as potentially increasing crash risks by obscuring the driver's view behind their vehicle while reversing.