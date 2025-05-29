Ford recalls over 1M vehicles due to rearview camera glitch
What's the story
Ford has issued a major recall for over 1.07 million vehicles in the US, owing to a software issue affecting rearview camera displays.
The problem, first reported in 2021-2023 F-150 models, can cause the rearview image to freeze or fail entirely.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has flagged this defect as potentially increasing crash risks by obscuring the driver's view behind their vehicle while reversing.
Vehicle details
Affected models and potential risks
The recall, identified as Ford No. 25S49 and NHTSA No. 25V315000, affects a wide range of Ford and Lincoln models from 2021 to 2025.
These include the F-150 (2021-2024), Edge (2021-2024), Transit (2022-2025), Bronco (2021-2024), F-Series Super Duty (2023-24) and Lincoln Nautilus (21-23).
The issue was traced back to faulty software in the infotainment system after numerous complaints about these vehicles.
Recall process
Ford's response and future communication
Ford has confirmed the issue, which has been linked to one minor crash involving property damage.
The company will offer a free software update to fix the problem, which can be done at dealerships or through an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters starting June 16, with a follow-up letter when the fix is ready later in the year.