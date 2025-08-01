LOADING...
Petal buns: An elegant hairstyle hack you need
By Anujj Trehaan
Aug 01, 2025
12:49 pm
What's the story

Petal buns are one of the most sophisticated yet simplest hairstyles. It works for any occasion. This flower-like hairstyle is a favorite when it comes to looking elegant. Whether you want to head for a formal event or just want to make your daily wear extra classy, it offers an effortless way to get styled. Here's how you can ace this chic look.

Hair length

To get the perfect petal bun, hair length is key. Ideally, medium to long hair is best as it provides enough volume and length to make the intricate loops that make up the petals. Shorter hair may need extensions or styling products for volume. Having your hair at least shoulder-length will make it easier to mold into the desired shape.

Styling tools

Having the right tools at hand can make the task of creating petal buns much easier. The essentials include bobby pins, a fine-tooth comb, and strong-hold hairspray. A donut bun maker can also come in handy in making sure that each petal loop is of the same size and shape. These tools will help keep your hairstyle in place all day long without constant readjustments.

Step-by-step guide

Start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Section the ponytail, depending on how many petals you want; four or five sections usually do the trick. Twist each section loosely before wrapping them around the ponytail's base in a circular motion, pinning them securely with bobby pins as you go along until all sections look like petals.

Maintenance tips

To keep your petal bun in place all day, spray strong-hold hairspray after you are done styling each petal section. Don't touch or adjust too often as this may lead to frizzing or loosening over time (naturally) when you're moving around (walking/dancing) at events where elegance is paramount.