Fix indigestion with cumin seeds and roasted fennel

Indigestion can be a very uncomfortable experience, usually accompanied by a bloated stomach and discomfort. Natural remedies like cumin seeds and roasted fennel have been used for centuries to deal with such symptoms. Not only are these ingredients easily available, but they're also very easy to incorporate into daily diets. Knowing how they work can bring you relief without resorting to over-the-counter medications.

Cumin seeds Benefits of cumin seeds Cumin seeds are also known for their property of stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. This helps in breaking down the food better. In this way, you can reduce bloating and gas and make your digestion smoother. Furthermore, cumin seeds contain compounds which may help in reducing inflammation in the stomach lining, further aiding digestion.

Roasted fennel How roasted fennel helps digestion Roasted fennel is another handy remedy for indigestion. It is rich in essential oils that have antispasmodic properties, capable of relaxing the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract. This ultimately helps in alleviating the cramps and discomfort from indigestion. Additionally, roasted fennel has mild diuretic properties that can help flush out excess fluids from the body.

Adding cumin Incorporating cumin into your diet Incorporating cumin in your diet is pretty simple. You can add ground cumin to soups or stews, or just sprinkle it over salads for some extra flavor. Drinking cumin water by boiling a teaspoon of seeds in water and consuming it after meals is another effective way to ease digestion issues.