Discover the tranquility of hill stations around Shimla. Chail, a royal retreat, and Kasauli, a colonial town, offer serene walks and breathtaking views.

Narkanda and Kufri cater to adventure enthusiasts with skiing and hiking, while Mashobra is a haven for wildlife lovers.

Narkanda and Kufri cater to adventure enthusiasts with skiing and hiking, while Mashobra is a haven for wildlife lovers.

These idyllic spots provide a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and peace.

Discover serenity: Visit these idyllic hill stations around Shimla

By Anujj Trehaan 02:13 pm Jul 09, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is surrounded by picturesque hill stations that promise tranquility and breathtaking natural beauty. These destinations offer a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in peace and serenity. Each hill station around Shimla has its unique charm, making them must-visit spots for those seeking a refreshing retreat.

Recommendation 1

Chail

Chail, once the Maharaja of Patiala's summer retreat, is now a tranquil haven for travelers. About 44 kilometers from Shimla, it features the world's highest cricket ground and panoramic views of the hills. The Chail Palace, transformed into a hotel, adds royal charm. Its dense forests are perfect for walks and bird watching, making it an ideal spot for those seeking solitude in nature.

Recommendation 2

Kasauli

Kasauli, a quaint colonial town, lies about 77 kilometers from Shimla. It enchants with its Victorian architecture and verdant surroundings. The Gilbert Trail offers a magical forest walk, and Monkey Point presents breathtaking plains views. Ideal for those desiring a peaceful retreat into nature, Kasauli invites visitors to relish its tranquil ambiance and step back in time.

Recommendation 3

Narkanda

At 2,708 meters, Narkanda offers views of snow-capped mountains and dense forests, located 65 kilometers from Shimla. It's the gateway to Himachal's apple belt. In winter, it turns into a skiing paradise. The trek to Hatu Peak is favored by adventure enthusiasts for its breathtaking vistas, making it perfect for those who adore adventure and seek tranquility in nature.

Recommendation 4

Mashobra

Mashobra, a relatively unexplored hill station near Shimla, offers an undisturbed connection with nature. Located just 13 kilometers away, it's enveloped in thick forests of pine and oak trees, offering serene walking trails like Craignano Nature Park. The Reserve Forest Sanctuary here is home to diverse flora and fauna, making it perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers eager to capture nature's untouched beauty.

Recommendation 5

Kufri

Kufri, about 20 kilometers from Shimla, is famed for adventure sports like hiking, skiing in winter, and horse riding to Mahasu Peak—the highest point offering Himalayan views. It hosts the Winter Sports Festival, drawing thrill-seekers globally. The family-friendly Kufri Fun World amusement park ensures enjoyable experiences amidst natural beauty, making it a must-visit for adventure and nature lovers alike.