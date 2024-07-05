In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore Lisbon's history and culture through its iconic trams.

Ride Tram 28 for a moving postcard experience of the city's historic districts, or choose the quieter Route 12 for a serene journey through hidden gems.

For sunset lovers, Tram 18 offers stunning vistas over the Tagus River, while Tram 25 leads to the local life at Campo de Ourique Market.

What's the story Lisbon, Portugal's hilly capital, is renowned for its cafe culture and soulful Fado music. Its iconic yellow trams, winding through the city's narrow streets, offer more than just transport; they're a journey back in time. Exploring Lisbon by tram over a weekend uniquely showcases the city's historic sites and vibrant neighborhoods, merging past with present in an unforgettable exploration.

Tram 28: A journey through time

Tram 28, the most famous route, offers a ride through Lisbon's historic districts such as Alfama, Baixa, and Graca. It passes landmarks like Sao Jorge Castle, Se Cathedral, and Santa Luzia Viewpoint. Riding Tram 28 is like stepping into a moving postcard of Lisbon's past, providing an affordable way to explore the city's layout while enjoying panoramic views and architectural marvels.

The lesser-known gems on Route 12

For those seeking tranquility away from Tram 28's crowds, Route 12 is a charming alternative. This route meanders through Alfama's streets more quietly, showcasing hidden gems like Santo Antonio Church and the Miradouro das Portas do Sol viewpoint. It offers a peaceful journey through history, avoiding the busy lines while still capturing Lisbon's essence. Perfect for travelers desiring a serene exploration.

A sunset ride on Tram 18

Tram eighteen offers an enchanting experience as it travels from Ajuda to Belem in the late afternoon. As you glide along, witness some of Lisbon's most beautiful sunsets with views over the Tagus River. The tram passes by Jeronimos Monastery and Belem Tower at just the right time for golden hour photography enthusiasts or anyone looking to end their day with stunning vistas.

Exploring Campo de Ourique Market by tram

Take tram line 25 toward Campo de Ourique for a taste of local life away from tourist hot spots. This neighborhood is home to one of Lisbon's best markets where you can sample traditional Portuguese foods or pick up artisanal goods. The market is surrounded by charming parks and residential streets that offer a glimpse into everyday life in Lisbon.