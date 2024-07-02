In brief Simplifying... In brief Experience the enchanting northern lights in Lapland, Finland, best viewed from September to March.

Venture into the wilderness, away from city lights, for an unobstructed spectacle.

During the day, immerse yourself in Lappish culture with activities like snowshoeing, reindeer sled rides, and local cuisine tasting.

Experience the magic of northern lights in Lapland, Finland

What's the story Lapland, Finland, is a premier destination for witnessing the northern lights or aurora borealis. This Arctic region boasts clear night skies, minimal light pollution, and a high frequency of auroral activity, making it an ideal spot for viewing. Additionally, visitors can engage in a variety of winter activities that complement the experience of aurora hunting, enriching their stay in this unique landscape.

Timing

Best time for the northern lights

The northern lights are most visible in Lapland from late September to March. During these months, the nights are the longest, providing a dark canvas for the lights to dance upon. It's important to check weather forecasts and aurora alerts to maximize your chances of witnessing this spectacular show. Patience is key, as auroral displays can be unpredictable and vary in intensity.

Locations

Where to watch the lights

For the best viewing experience, head away from city lights into the wilderness. Areas around Luosto, Abisko National Park (just over the border in Sweden), and Ivalo offer prime viewing spots with minimal light pollution. Many resorts in these areas offer guided tours and even glass igloos where you can watch the lights from your bed.

Daylight fun

Daytime activities in Lapland

While waiting for nightfall and another chance at seeing the northern lights, Lapland offers plenty of daytime activities. Enjoy snowshoeing or cross-country skiing through serene forests blanketed with snow or take a reindeer or husky sled ride through picturesque landscapes. These activities not only immerse you in Lappish culture but also keep you active during your stay.

Local culture

Cultural experiences

Immerse yourself in Sami culture by visiting local museums or participating in workshops where you can learn about traditional crafts and ways of life. The Sami people have lived in harmony with nature for centuries, and their insights add depth to any visit to Lapland. Trying local cuisine at family-run eateries provides another layer of cultural immersion without focusing on specific dietary preferences.