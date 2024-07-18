In short Simplifying... In short Explore Singapore's serene gardens, from the medicinal Healing Garden in the Botanic Gardens to the misty Cloud Forest with its indoor waterfall.

Immerse yourself in traditional Asian landscapes at the Chinese and Japanese Gardens, or find peace by the sea at East Coast Park's Coastal PlayGrove.

For a hands-on experience, visit HortPark, an urban oasis for gardening enthusiasts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travel freaks!

Discover serenity in Singapore's gardens with this travel guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:09 pm Jul 18, 202412:09 pm

What's the story Singapore, celebrated for its bustling cityscape and technological advancements, also offers tranquil retreats within its numerous gardens. These green spaces provide an ideal escape from the urban rush, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in nature's calm. Discover five serene gardens in Singapore where you can unwind and reconnect with nature, finding peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Recommendation 1

A hidden gem: The Healing Garden

Nestled within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Healing Garden is a sanctuary dedicated to medicinal plants. Spanning over two hectares, this garden showcases over 400 species of plants used traditionally in Southeast Asia for healing. Walking through this garden not only educates visitors about natural medicine but also offers a peaceful environment for reflection and relaxation amidst the lush greenery.

Recommendation 2

An enchanting floral wonderland: Cloud Forest

Step into the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay and find yourself enveloped in misty highland air. This cooled conservatory boasts a 35-meter tall mountain covered in lush vegetation and adorned with the world's tallest indoor waterfall. The mist-filled atmosphere and exotic plants transport visitors to a mystical world, offering a refreshing respite from Singapore's tropical climate.

Recommendation 3

A journey through Asia: Chinese and Japanese gardens

Situated on two islands in Jurong Lake, the Chinese and Japanese Gardens showcase traditional Asian landscape design. The Chinese Garden presents pagodas, bridges, and a Bonsai garden, mirroring imperial Chinese aesthetics. Meanwhile, the Japanese Garden emphasizes simplicity and zen with stone lanterns, rock gardens, and tranquil ponds. Both spaces provide serene settings for leisurely strolls or quiet reflection, embodying peace amidst nature.

Recommendation 4

A seaside sanctuary: East Coast Park's Coastal Playgrove

East Coast Park's Coastal PlayGrove, while not a traditional garden, offers a lush, open space with stunning views of the sea. Ideal for those seeking peace by the water, it provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy leisurely strolls along its beachfront. Additionally, one can relax under the gentle sway of coconut trees, absorbing the tranquil ocean vistas that stretch out before them.

Recommendation 5

An urban oasis: HortPark

HortPark is a unique hub for gardening enthusiasts, blending recreational activities with educational experiences in lush settings. It showcases themed gardens like the Butterfly and Edible Garden, and offers workshops on gardening practices. This park encourages more than passive enjoyment of nature; it invites active engagement with plant diversity, making it a richly enriching experience for visitors of all ages.