Soar above Angel Falls, Venezuela: A journey to highest waterfall

By Anujj Trehaan 02:41 pm Jul 15, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Angel Falls, nestled in Venezuela's Canaima National Park, stands as the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall with a dramatic plunge of 979 meters. It was named after Jimmy Angel, a pilot who flew over the falls in 1933. Primarily accessible by river trips, it offers breathtaking views and serves as an unparalleled adventure for travelers seeking to immerse themselves in natural beauty and tranquility.

Getting there

Plan your visit to Canaima National Park

To visit Angel Falls, fly into Canaima National Park from Ciudad Bolivar or Puerto Ordaz. These flights offer incredible views of Venezuela. In Canaima, join guided boat tours on the Carrao and Churun rivers to Angel Falls' base. Visit during May to November, the rainy season, for navigable rivers and the falls at their most impressive.

River trip

Embrace nature's majesty on a river expedition

A river expedition to Angel Falls offers more than just reaching the falls. Lasting one to three days, these trips through Canaima National Park let travelers enjoy the dense rainforest, encounter diverse wildlife, and swim in natural pools beneath smaller waterfalls. This journey not only leads to Angel Falls but deeply connects you with nature's beauty and diversity.

Jungle trekking

Hike around Auyan-Tepui's base

For those seeking adventure beyond just viewing Angel Falls, trekking around Auyan-tepui offers an exhilarating challenge. This journey through dense jungle terrain allows an up-close look at the diverse ecosystem surrounding Angel Falls. These treks demand good physical condition and preparation due to their challenging nature but reward hikers with unparalleled views and a deeper appreciation for this natural wonder, enhancing the overall experience.

Photography tips

Capture memories through your lens

Angel Falls offers photographers stunning scenes. The early morning light is ideal for capturing the falls and its environment. Aim for both wide shots and close-ups. Patience is essential, as weather can change quickly. However, when conditions are right, they provide unforgettable moments for photography. This experience adds to the adventure and tranquility of visiting Angel Falls, showcasing Venezuela's ecological diversity.