Experience the magic of Aurora Village, Yellowknife, Canada

What's the story Aurora Village, located near Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, offers a unique opportunity to witness the northern lights. This destination provides a blend of cultural experiences and natural phenomena, set against the backdrop of the Canadian wilderness. Visitors can enjoy traditional tepee accommodations and learn about Indigenous cultures while waiting for the auroras to dance across the sky.

Witness the northern lights in comfort

One of the main attractions at Aurora Village is undoubtedly watching the northern lights. The village is situated in a prime location with minimal light pollution, offering clear skies for aurora viewing. Guests can cozy up in heated seats or gather around a crackling fire outdoors while waiting for the lights to appear. The village also provides photography tips to capture this natural wonder.

Immerse yourself in Indigenous culture

Aurora Village isn't just about the northern lights; it's also a place to immerse yourself in local Indigenous culture. Visitors have the chance to participate in traditional activities such as storytelling sessions, drum dances, and crafts workshops led by community members. These experiences provide insight into the rich heritage and way of life of Canada's First Nations people.

Explore winter landscapes on snowshoes

For those keen to explore beyond aurora watching, Aurora Village offers guided snowshoeing tours through untouched winter landscapes. This activity allows visitors to connect with the serene beauty of Canada's northern wilderness. Snowshoeing is accessible for all, regardless of age or fitness level, making it an ideal adventure for families or solo travelers seeking tranquility in nature.

Savor local cuisine under starlit skies

Dining at Aurora Village combines local flavors with stunning views. Meals are inspired by traditional recipes and ingredients from the Northwest Territories. Enjoying these dishes under starlit skies or the aurora's glow adds an unforgettable touch to the experience, offering more than just a view of nature's wonders but a deep cultural journey amid Canada's landscapes.