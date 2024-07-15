In short Simplifying... In short Whip up an authentic Cuban black beans and rice dish by simmering soaked beans with onions and bay leaves, then sautéing rice with veggies and spices.

What's the story Cuban black beans and rice, also known as Moros y Cristianos, is a staple in Cuban cuisine, with roots in the Spanish colonial era. Its name reflects the blend of African and Spanish influences in Cuba, symbolizing cultural coexistence. Celebrated for its simplicity, nutritional value, and flavor, it's ideal for vegetarians and those seeking eggless options. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one cup of dried black beans (soaked overnight), two cups of white rice, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one green bell pepper (chopped), two teaspoons of ground cumin, one teaspoon of dried oregano, two bay leaves, salt to taste, four cups of water or vegetable broth, and two tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Drain the soaked black beans and rinse them under cold water. In a large pot over medium heat, add the beans along with four cups of water or vegetable broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Add bay leaves and half the chopped onions. Cover and cook until beans are tender but not mushy—about an hour.

Step 2

Cooking rice with flavor

Rinse white rice until clear. In a pot on medium, heat olive oil. Add onions, green bell pepper, garlic, cumin, oregano, and salt. Saute until vegetables are soft but not browned, about five minutes. Then add rice and water to cover by an inch. Bring to a boil, then simmer on low, covered, allowing rice to absorb water for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Combining beans with rice

After cooking, discard the bay leaves from the beans. Then, gently mix the tender beans and fluffy rice in a large serving bowl or pot over low heat if needed. This careful combination ensures they blend well while keeping their distinct textures. Perfectly combining these elements achieves a harmonious balance, essential for the authentic taste of this dish.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your Cuban black beans and rice hot, garnished with fresh cilantro or avocado slices for extra flavor. This dish pairs wonderfully with golden-brown fried plantains or a simple salad, offering a complete, nutritious and satisfying meal without meat or eggs. Enjoy an authentic Cuban culinary experience at your dining table, celebrating cultural heritage while adhering to dietary preferences.