What's the story

Tapestry art, a form of textile art, has been loved since centuries. The art includes weaving threads to create intricate designs and patterns.

But the art isn't just about aesthetics; it's also about preserving history and culture.

Tapestries have been adorning walls of castles and homes, telling stories through their detailed imagery.

Knowing the techniques behind tapestry art can give you an insight into its enduring appeal and craftsmanship.