What's the story

Pichwai art is a traditional Indian art form that dates back to over four centuries in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Famous for its intricate detailing and vibrant colors, Pichwai paintings often illustrate tales from mythology, especially those related to Lord Krishna.

These are made on cloth using natural colors and are known for their elaborate designs and themes.

The art has been passed down through generations, preserving its cultural significance and artistic value.