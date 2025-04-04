Dinner table etiquette: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind
What's the story
Social gatherings can be a tricky affair, especially when it comes to dinner table etiquette.
Knowing the nuances of gestures and behavior at the table can not only improve your social life but also leave a lasting impact on others.
This article discusses important gestures that can help you become a pro at dining in social functions, adding to the pleasure of everyone.
Napkin etiquette
The art of napkin placement
Napkin placement is among the first gestures noticed at a dinner table.
As soon as you sit down, unfold your napkin and place it on your lap.
If you need to leave temporarily, place it on your chair as a signal that you'll return.
At the end of the meal, fold it loosely and place it to the left of your plate.
This simple gesture communicates respect for both the host and fellow diners.
Utensil communication
Understanding utensil signals
Utensils aren't just tools for eating, they're also signals.
When you're taking a break from eating, rest utensils on either side of your plate in an inverted 'V' shape.
To signal that you're done, position them parallel across your plate with handles resting on rim at the four o'clock position.
These subtle cues help servers understand whether or not they should clear your plate.
Conversational cues
Engaging in polite conversation
Engaging in polite conversation is key when you socialize.
Listen actively by nodding every now and then and maintaining eye-contact with those speaking.
Don't interrupt others while they speak. Instead, wait for natural pauses before contributing thoughts or questions related to their topic without steering away from current discussions too abruptly.
Space awareness
Managing personal space respectfully
Respect personal space when seated closely around tables during gatherings.
Elbow room is limited when guests are seated near each other. This is usually in confined spaces like dining rooms or banquet halls.
Be mindful about keeping elbows tucked close against sides, wherever possible. This ensures everyone is comfortable throughout the entire mealtime experience.
It helps avoid feeling cramped unnecessarily due to spatial boundaries. These are shared collectively amongst all present parties involved.