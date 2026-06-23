Jatropha oil is known for its moisturizing properties

Jatropha oil: An ancient beauty secret

By Simran Jeet 03:05 pm Jun 23, 202603:05 pm

What's the story

African jatropha oils have been used for centuries in traditional African medicine for their therapeutic properties. Extracted from the seeds of the jatropha plant, these oils are known for their skin and hair benefits. Rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and they are gaining popularity outside Africa. Here is how these oils can be used for wellness.