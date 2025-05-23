May 23, 202511:48 am

What's the story

Sumi-e ink painting is a traditional East Asian art that highlights simplicity and nature's beauty.

It originated in China, but Japanese artists later adopted it and honed its techniques.

The art form employs black ink, water, and brushes to render expressive images on paper or silk.

It captures the essence of the subject, rather than rendering it realistically, making it a unique and meditative practice for artists.