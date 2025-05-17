Word of the Day: Pivotal
What's the story
"Pivotal" is an adjective that describes something very important or central to success or change.
If something is "pivotal," it plays a key role in the outcome of a situation.
It could be a decision, a moment, or a person. Let's learn more about this word and how it adds value to our language.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word pivotal comes from pivot, which means a central point or pin on which something turns.
Over time, the idea of something being a "pivot" led to the figurative use of pivotal, describing things that are crucial or central, especially in important decisions or turning points in life or stories.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'pivotal'
Some common synonyms for "pivotal" include crucial, key, essential, vital, central, critical, significant, decisive, momentous, and life-changing.
Each of these words shows how something has a major influence on what happens next.
Depending on context, you can choose the one that best fits the level of importance.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Her speech was a 'pivotal' moment in the campaign."
"The meeting was 'pivotal' to the company's success."
"Learning time management was 'pivotal' to his growth."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "pivotal" helps highlight things that are especially important or game-changing.
It adds strength to your writing or speech when you want to show that something really matters.
Whether in essays, discussions, or storytelling, pivotal draws attention to moments that shift direction or lead to major changes.