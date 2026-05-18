Popular Paraguayan snacks you should know about

Paraguayan cuisine is a delightful blend of flavors and traditions, offering a variety of snacks that are both unique and tasty. While many know about the famous chipa and empanadas, other lesser-known snacks deserve attention. These hidden gems give a glimpse into the country's culinary diversity, making them a must-try for anyone interested in exploring new flavors. Here are five such Paraguayan snacks that might surprise you with their deliciousness.

Snack 1 Mandi'O Chips: A crunchy delight Mandi'o chips are made from cassava, which is a staple in Paraguayan cooking. Thinly sliced and fried to perfection, these chips are crunchy and slightly nutty in flavor. They can be enjoyed on their own or with dips like guacamole or salsa. Mandi'o chips make for a great gluten-free snack option, and they are commonly found at local markets.

Snack 2 Sopa paraguaya: More than soup Despite its name, sopa paraguaya is not a soup but a cornbread-like dish prepared with cornmeal, cheese, and onions. This savory treat has a dense texture and rich flavor profile, making it an ideal snack or side dish. Sopa paraguaya can be found at street stalls and homes across Paraguay, showcasing its popularity among locals.

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Snack 3 Pastel Mandi'O: Cassava pastry treat Pastel mandi'o is a delightful pastry made of cassava dough filled with cheese or other savory ingredients. Baked until golden brown, these pastries have a crispy exterior with a soft interior. They are usually sold by street vendors as quick bites for those on the go. Pastel mandi'o offers a unique twist on traditional pastries with its use of cassava as the main ingredient.

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Drink 1 Terere: The national drink snack combo Terere is Paraguay's national drink, made with yerba mate leaves steeped in cold water instead of hot like traditional mate tea. Served in a guampa (a traditional cup) with a bombilla straw, it's refreshing in the tropical climate. Terere is often enjoyed with snacks like mandi'o chips or sopa paraguaya, making it a perfect pair for locals and visitors alike.