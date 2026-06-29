5 traditional dishes using mushrooms

Dish 5

Mushroom couscous salad

In North Africa, particularly Morocco, couscous salad is a staple at meals, both festive and everyday alike. When you add sauteed mushrooms to the mix, you get an extra layer of flavor and nutrition. This is thanks to the presence of B vitamins and antioxidants in the fungi. They go well with the grains, nuts, and dried fruits that are usually present in these salads.