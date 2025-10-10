Hidden gems: White villages of Andalusia

Andalusia, a region in southern Spain , is dotted with beautiful white villages, or pueblos blancos. These villages are known for their whitewashed houses, narrow streets, and colorful flowerpots. They give a glimpse of traditional Spanish life and are a treat for the eyes. Exploring these villages gives you a taste of Andalusian culture and history. Each village has its own charm and attractions to offer.

#1 Ronda: A historical marvel Ronda is famous for its dramatic cliffside location and the stunning Puente Nuevo bridge that connects two parts of the town over a deep gorge. The village has a rich history, with sites like the ancient Arab baths and the bullring museum. Strolling through Ronda's cobbled streets, you can admire its Moorish architecture and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

#2 Grazalema: Nature's paradise Nestled in the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, Grazalema is perfect for nature lovers. The village is surrounded by lush forests and mountains, making it ideal for hiking and birdwatching. Grazalema is also known for its unique climate, which produces one of Spain's highest rainfall levels. Visitors can explore local crafts shops or relax at one of its quaint cafes.

#3 Arcos de la Frontera: A scenic gem Arcos de la Frontera is famous for its dramatic cliff-top setting overlooking Lake Arcos. Its narrow streets are lined with traditional Andalusian houses decorated with colorful tiles and wrought-iron balconies. The village's historic center is home to several churches and palaces that reflect its Moorish past. From various viewpoints around town, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of both the townscape and landscape.

#4 Casares: A picturesque retreat Casares is famous for its stunning whitewashed buildings, which cascade down steep hillsides toward the Mediterranean Sea. This village is a perfect example of Andalusian architecture with its narrow streets and flower-filled balconies. The nearby Sierra Crestellina mountains provide a stunning backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking or birdwatching. This makes it an ideal spot for nature lovers looking for peace.