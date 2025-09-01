Where to go for river rafting in Zambia

Zambia is the best way to explore the beauty of nature without getting tired- Thrilling river rafting experiences! The country's rivers provide the most adventurous way to see the stunning landscapes and wildlife. From the powerful Zambezi River to the serene Kafue, each waterway comes with a different challenge and view. Here are some of the best sites in Zambia you can discover through river rafting.

#1 The mighty Zambezi River If you are a pro at rafting, you must've heard of the Zambezi River. One of Africa's most famous rivers for rafting, Zambezi is known for its challenging rapids which makes it a must-visit for thrill-seekers from around the world. The river flows through deep gorges, giving breathtaking views of the world's largest waterfall- Victoria Falls. Rafters can experience calm stretches as well as intense rapids.

#2 Exploring Lower Zambezi National Park Lower Zambezi National Park offers a more peaceful rafting experience than other regions of the river. Here, rafters can indulge in calm paddling while spotting a variety of wildlife along the river banks. Elephants, hippos, and a plethora of bird species can be seen here. The park's secluded location makes for an immersive nature experience, away from bustling tourist centers.

#3 Kafue River Adventures The Kafue River is yet another brilliant destination for river rafting in Zambia. It ensures a perfect combination of calm waters and moderate rapids for beginners, and families looking for adventure without too much of a challenge. Notably, the nearby Kafue National Park is teeming with wildlife such as antelopes and crocodiles, giving you plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting on your trip.