Elegance in every curl: The art of classic pin curls
What's the story
Classic pin curls are an iconic hairstyle that has been loved for decades.
This classy look, which became a trend in the early twentieth century, remains a favorite for those who love vintage charm.
Pin curls are extremely versatile and can be styled in numerous ways for different occasions.
Knowing the technique to create these curls can help anyone ace this elegant style in no time!
Technique
The basics of pin curling
Pin curling is when you wrap small sections of hair around your finger and secure them flat against the scalp with pins.
This creates tight, defined curls without having to use any heat styling tools.
You must start with damp hair and use a setting lotion or mousse to help the hair hold the curl shape as it dries.
Essentials
Tools you will need
To create pin curls, you'll need bobby pins or pin curl clips, a comb or brush, and setting lotion or mousse.
A silk scarf or bonnet can also come in handy for protecting your curls while they set overnight.
These tools are cheap and can be easily found at most beauty supply stores.
Instructions
Step-by-step guide to perfect curls
Start by parting your hair into small sections.
Wrap them around your finger to form a loop, slide them off, and flatten against your scalp before pinning them up.
Repeat this process till all sections are pinned up.
Let your hair dry completely before removing the pins for best results.
Maintenance
Tips for long-lasting curls
To keep your pin curls intact throughout the day, refrain from touching them too often since it can lead to frizz and loss of definition.
A light hairspray can keep them in place without making your hair look heavy.
Furthermore, sleeping on a satin pillowcase can minimize friction which might mess with your style overnight.