Andaman's hidden gems: Lesser-known beaches
What's the story
We all know that the Andaman Islands are pristine, but they are not just about popular tourist spots. Hidden away in the lesser-known villages of these islands are untouched beaches that promise peace and pristine beauty. These hidden gems give you a chance to witness the serene side of the Andamans, away from bustling crowds. Exploring these beaches could be enriching for those seeking solitude.
Kalapathar
Journey to Kalapathar Beach
Located near Havelock Island, Kalapathar Beach is famous for its black rocks adorning the coastline. The beach is calm with clear waters and soft sands. It is not as crowded as other beaches of Havelock Island, and hence perfect for some quiet reflection or stroll on the beach. You can also enjoy stunning views of sunrise here.
Lalaji Bay
Serenity at Lalaji Bay Beach
Located on Long Island, the Lalaji Bay Beach can be reached after a short boat ride and a trek through lush forests. This pristine beach has crystal-clear waters perfect for swimming and snorkeling. The surrounding greenery adds to its beauty, offering an ideal spot to relax amid the bounties of nature.
Butler Bay
Exploring Butler Bay Beach
Butler Bay Beach in Little Andaman has an expansive stretch of golden sand backed by dense forests. Famous for its gentle waves, it is a hotspot for surfers hoping to catch some waves in solitude. The beach also offers an opportunity for sunbathing or simply taking in the scenic beauty without being interrupted by large crowds.
Merk Bay
Unwind at Merk Bay beach
Located on North Passage Island, Merk Bay Beach can only be reached via a boat ride from Long Island or Strait Island. This secluded beach has white sands and turquoise waters that are ideal for a swim or snorkeling among colorful marine life. Its remoteness means you can enjoy an undisturbed peace as you soak in the sun's warmth.