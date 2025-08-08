Andaman's hidden gems: Lesser-known beaches

We all know that the Andaman Islands are pristine, but they are not just about popular tourist spots. Hidden away in the lesser-known villages of these islands are untouched beaches that promise peace and pristine beauty. These hidden gems give you a chance to witness the serene side of the Andamans, away from bustling crowds. Exploring these beaches could be enriching for those seeking solitude.

Kalapathar Journey to Kalapathar Beach Located near Havelock Island, Kalapathar Beach is famous for its black rocks adorning the coastline. The beach is calm with clear waters and soft sands. It is not as crowded as other beaches of Havelock Island, and hence perfect for some quiet reflection or stroll on the beach. You can also enjoy stunning views of sunrise here.

Lalaji Bay Serenity at Lalaji Bay Beach Located on Long Island, the Lalaji Bay Beach can be reached after a short boat ride and a trek through lush forests. This pristine beach has crystal-clear waters perfect for swimming and snorkeling. The surrounding greenery adds to its beauty, offering an ideal spot to relax amid the bounties of nature.

Butler Bay Exploring Butler Bay Beach Butler Bay Beach in Little Andaman has an expansive stretch of golden sand backed by dense forests. Famous for its gentle waves, it is a hotspot for surfers hoping to catch some waves in solitude. The beach also offers an opportunity for sunbathing or simply taking in the scenic beauty without being interrupted by large crowds.