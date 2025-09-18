Apple cider vinegar: Myth v/s facts

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has become a popular health remedy, but not all claims about its benefits are true. While some think it can cure everything from diabetes to cancer , it's important to separate fact from fiction. Here, we debunk common myths about ACV and clarify what it can and can't do for your health.

Weight loss Myth: ACV is a miracle weight loss solution Many believe apple cider vinegar is a quick fix to lose weight. However, scientific evidence to support this claim is limited. Some studies suggest that ACV may help with weight management by promoting satiety and reducing calorie intake, but it's not a standalone solution. A balanced diet and regular exercise remain essential components of any effective weight loss plan.

Diabetes management Myth: ACV can cure diabetes There are claims that apple cider vinegar can cure diabetes or significantly lower blood sugar levels. While some research indicates that ACV may improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar after meals, it should not replace prescribed medications or medical advice. Individuals with diabetes should consult healthcare professionals before making any changes to their treatment regimen.

Heart health Myth: Drinking ACV daily improves heart health Some advocates of apple cider vinegar claim that its daily consumption can enhance heart health by decreasing cholesterol levels and lowering blood pressure. While there are studies showing potential benefits in animals, human research remains limited and inconclusive. Depending only on ACV for heart health without taking into account other lifestyle factors may not give you the desired results.