Dive into Manihi's lagoons and pearls in French Polynesia

01:55 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Manihi, a secret paradise in French Polynesia, promises a magical escape from the ordinary. This atoll captivates visitors with its turquoise lagoons and time-honored traditions of pearl diving. Discover the vibrant marine life, delve into the art of pearl cultivation, or simply let the serene rhythm of island life carry you away.

Uncover the secrets of pearl farming

Pearl farming is the heartbeat of Manihi. Visitors flock to the farms to witness the magic of pearl cultivation from the black-lipped oysters. These tours offer a glimpse into the entire process, from grafting to harvest. Not only is it educational, but there are also opportunities to snorkel in the crystal-clear waters, making it a truly immersive experience.

Snorkel in turquoise waters

Manihi's lagoon boasts exceptional clarity, with calm conditions allowing snorkelers to enjoy visibility up to 30 meters. This underwater oasis features thriving coral reefs, providing a habitat for a diverse array of vibrant marine life. And don't worry if you're a beginner, many of these enchanting sites are easily reachable from the shore or a short boat ride away, letting you experience the lagoon's beauty at your own pace.

Experience traditional Polynesian life

To know Manihi is to love it, and the best way to get acquainted is through its culture. You can try your hand at traditional weaving or join guided tours to learn about the atoll's history and lifestyle. Share meals and laughter with local families while experiencing the day-to-day rhythms of Manihi life.

Kayak through serene lagoons

Kayaking in Manihi provides a close-up experience of its peaceful lagoons. Drift along under the clear blue sky, surrounded by the sound of gently lapping water, and watch the colorful ballet of tropical fish beneath you. This eco-friendly pastime lets you uncover secret beaches and tiny islets unreachable by foot, offering a fresh view of Manihi's natural wonders at your own rhythm.