Diving into Andhra Pradesh's spicy street snacks
What's the story
Traveling through the street food of Andhra Pradesh is a rollercoaster ride for your taste buds.
Famed for its blazing spices and distinct flavors, the state boasts a plethora of snacks that are not only scrumptious but also steeped in its rich culinary history.
Think sizzling fritters, irresistible rice cakes, and more. Each bite transports you to a world of cultural heritage and the warmth of homegrown produce.
Spice kick
Mirapakaya bajji: A spicy delight
Mirapakaya bajji, or chili fritters, are a must-try for anyone visiting Andhra Pradesh.
Large green chilies, stuffed with tangy tamarind paste and spices, are coated in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden.
Served hot with coconut or peanut chutney, these fritters offer a perfect balance between heat and flavor.
And, at ₹30 per piece, they provide a cheap and unforgettable culinary experience.
Green gram goodness
Pesarattu: The healthy crepe
Pesarattu is a popular Andhra dosa made from a green gram (moong dal) batter that requires no fermentation.
This protein and fiber-packed healthy crepe is not only delicious but also nutritious.
Served with ginger chutney or allam pachadi, pesarattu can be enjoyed at any time of the day at around ₹50 per serving.
Crunch time
Punugulu: Crispy rice snack
Punugulu, a popular street food in Andhra Pradesh, is made from leftover idli or dosa batter, fortified with rice flour and a medley of spices.
These bite-sized, deep-fried dumplings offer a crunchy exterior and a soft interior, creating a snack that's hard to resist.
Typically served with coconut chutney or sambar, punugulu are also wallet-friendly at ₹20 for a plate of four pieces.
Soup surprise
Ulava charu: The flavorful soup
Ulava charu is a slow-cooked delicacy made by simmering horse gram lentils until they infuse the broth with their hearty flavor.
This robust soup is then seasoned with tamarind juice, green chilies, onions, and garlic, creating a unique flavor profile that embodies the soul of Andhra cuisine.
For just ₹40, a bowl of ulava charu provides not only warmth but also a nutritious meal.
Sweet indulgence
Bobbatlu: Sweet stuffed flatbread
Bobbatlu, or as we call it puran poli, is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery, mashed chana dal, cardamom, and nutmeg.
It's rolled thin and pan-fried on a griddle until golden.
Served warm with a dollop of ghee, it makes for a perfect dessert after a spicy meal.
One piece is priced at approximately ₹25.