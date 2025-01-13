What's the story

Traveling through the street food of Andhra Pradesh is a rollercoaster ride for your taste buds.

Famed for its blazing spices and distinct flavors, the state boasts a plethora of snacks that are not only scrumptious but also steeped in its rich culinary history.

Think sizzling fritters, irresistible rice cakes, and more. Each bite transports you to a world of cultural heritage and the warmth of homegrown produce.