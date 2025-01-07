What's the story

Late-night cravings and bright screens don't mix well. Thankfully, Zomato knows this struggle and offers a sleek night mode for its Android users.

Whether you're browsing for a midnight snack or exploring top restaurants, switching to this eye-friendly dark theme lets you enjoy a glare-free experience.

Not only does it reduce eye strain, but it also makes your late-night food search stylish and comfortable. Follow these simple steps to turn on Zomato's night mode and browse in comfort!