By Sanjana Negi 07:44 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Craving something crunchy and flavorful but worried about the calories? While snacks like Sev Mamra tantalize our taste buds with their spice and crunch, they often come with a side of guilt, thanks to the deep frying. What if you could have all the satisfaction of a crispy snack without the extra calories? Without any second thoughts opt for kale chips. Ready to trade the fryer for the oven and snack smarter? Let's dive into the kale chip revolution!

Selection

Choosing the right kale

The key to perfect kale chips starts with choosing the right kale. Curly kale is the go-to choice for most people because of its texture and how it grabs seasonings. Opt for fresh, organic kale with dark green leaves. Avoid any with brown spots or wilting. Freshness is key here. The fresher the kale, the crunchier your chips will be.

Preparation

Preparing kale for baking

After rinsing your kale under cold water to get rid of dirt and pesticides, make sure to dry the leaves completely. Use a salad spinner or pat them dry with paper towels. You want to remove as much moisture as possible to avoid sogginess. Then, destem the kale and tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces. This ensures even baking and perfect chip-size bites.

Flavoring

Seasoning your kale chips

To replicate the spicy kick of Sev Mamra in a healthy way, you can toss your kale in a blend of spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and chili powder, along with salt to taste. And, for that extra tang, squeeze some lemon juice over the seasoned kale before baking. This not only enhances the taste but also ensures each leaf gets evenly coated with spices.

Baking

Baking perfect kale chips

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 150 degrees Celsius). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange your seasoned kale pieces in a single layer on the sheet, making sure they do not overlap. This step is key to getting that perfect crisp! Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until crispy but not burnt. Watch them closely after 10 minutes, as oven temperatures can differ.

Storage

Storing your kale chips

To keep them crispy, store baked kale chips in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to five days, although they taste best when eaten fresh from the oven. If your chips become soft over time, you can easily re-bake them for two to three minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 150 degrees Celsius) to restore their crispiness.