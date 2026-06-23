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How to make bookmarks from scrap wire

By Simran Jeet 11:45 am Jun 23, 202611:45 am

What's the story

Creating African beaded bookmarks from scrap wire is an innovative way to combine recycling with creativity. This project not only helps in reducing waste but also allows you to craft unique, personalized bookmarks. Using materials that might otherwise go unused, you can create vibrant and intricate designs that reflect cultural artistry. It is a simple yet rewarding activity that encourages sustainability while celebrating the beauty of African beadwork.