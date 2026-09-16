DIY: How to make wire basket lanterns
What's the story
African wire basket lanterns are a unique and beautiful way to light up any space. These handmade lanterns combine traditional African craftsmanship with modern design, resulting in stunning pieces that can be used indoors or outdoors. The process of making these lanterns is simple yet rewarding, allowing you to create something truly unique. Here is how you can make your own African wire basket lanterns.
Materials needed
Gather necessary materials
To make an African wire basket lantern, you will need some basic materials.
These include thin metal wire, a round base for the bottom of the lantern, beads, or decorative elements, and a light source like LED candles or bulbs.
You can easily find these materials at craft stores or online. Make sure the wire is flexible enough to bend into shape but strong enough to hold its form.
Base construction
Create the base structure
Start by shaping the round base with the metal wire. This will be the foundation of your lantern.
Once the base is ready, bend more wire vertically from the edges of the base to form the sides of the lantern.
Ensure that these vertical wires are evenly spaced apart for a balanced look, and secure each vertical wire firmly to the base.
Decoration tips
Add decorative elements
Once the base structure is ready, you can start adding decorative elements like beads or colored wires.
These elements not only beautify the lantern but also make it unique to your style.
You can choose beads in different colors and shapes to make patterns that catch the eye when the lantern is lit.
Assembly process
Assemble and finalize your lantern
After adding all decorative elements, carefully bend and twist remaining wires at the top, bringing them together tightly.
Secure them with additional twists, creating a closed top structure.
This part is crucial, as it holds everything together securely while allowing light to shine through beautifully when illuminated inside.