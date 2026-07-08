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How to make beautiful planters from fabric

By Simran Jeet 11:43 am Jul 08, 202611:43 am

What's the story

African textiles are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns. These fabrics can be creatively repurposed into eco-friendly planters, adding a touch of cultural artistry to your home or garden. By using these textiles, you not only embrace sustainability but also celebrate the rich heritage of African craftsmanship. Here are some practical tips on how to transform African textiles into unique planters that enhance your living space while being environmentally conscious.