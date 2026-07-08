Do you need sunscreen indoors? We explain
What's the story
The debate over whether sunscreen is necessary indoors has been ongoing for years. Some believe that staying indoors protects you from harmful UV rays, while others argue that indoor exposure can still lead to skin damage. This article delves into the science behind UV rays and their impact on skin health, exploring various factors that contribute to indoor UV exposure. By understanding these elements, you can make informed decisions about your skincare routine.
#1
Understanding UV rays indoors
Ultraviolet rays from the sun can penetrate through windows and affect your skin even when you're indoors. These rays are classified into two categories: UVA and UVB. UVA rays can penetrate glass and contribute to premature aging and skin damage. While UVB rays are mostly absorbed by glass, some may still reach you through windows or skylights.
#2
The role of window types
The type of windows in your home or office also plays a role in how much UV radiation you are exposed to indoors. Standard glass blocks about 97% of UVB rays but lets most UVA rays pass through. Low-E windows are designed to reflect UV radiation, reducing indoor exposure significantly compared to standard glass.
#3
Impact of artificial lighting
Artificial lighting also contributes to indoor UV exposure. Certain types of fluorescent lights emit small amounts of UV radiation. While this is minimal compared to direct sunlight exposure, prolonged exposure over time could have an effect on skin health. Knowing the kind of lighting used in your space can help you assess potential risks.
Tip 1
Skincare routine adjustments
Adjusting your skincare routine based on your level of indoor UV exposure can help keep your skin healthy. If you spend a lot of time near windows or under artificial lighting that emits UV rays, consider applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every morning as part of your daily routine. This will help protect against both UVA and UVB rays, without altering your lifestyle drastically.