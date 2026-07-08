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Do you need sunscreen indoors? We explain

By Simran Jeet 04:57 pm Jul 08, 202604:57 pm

What's the story

The debate over whether sunscreen is necessary indoors has been ongoing for years. Some believe that staying indoors protects you from harmful UV rays, while others argue that indoor exposure can still lead to skin damage. This article delves into the science behind UV rays and their impact on skin health, exploring various factors that contribute to indoor UV exposure. By understanding these elements, you can make informed decisions about your skincare routine.