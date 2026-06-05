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Can drinking more water give you clearer skin?

By Simran Jeet 06:04 pm Jun 05, 202606:04 pm

What's the story

The belief that drinking water can clear your skin is a popular one, but it may not be entirely accurate. While staying hydrated is essential for overall health, and can indirectly benefit your skin by keeping it moisturized, it isn't a magic solution for clear skin. Let's look at the relationship between water consumption, and skin clarity, and what really matters.