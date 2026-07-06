The pH level in a dog's ear is important for keeping infections at bay

Clean your dog's ears safely with apple cider vinegar

By Vinita Jain 01:16 pm Jul 06, 202601:16 pm

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Apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy for cleaning dog ears, thanks to its natural properties. It is said to help balance the pH of the ear canal, which may prevent infections and reduce wax buildup. However, while some swear by its effectiveness, it's important to know how to use it safely and effectively. Here's a guide on using apple cider vinegar for dog ear cleaning.