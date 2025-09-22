Dog grooming 101: Household items to use

Grooming your dog at home can be an economical and convenient alternative to visiting a professional groomer. With a few household items, you can keep your furry friend clean and well-groomed. This guide will take you through some simple ways to use everyday items for dog grooming, making it easier for you to maintain your pet's hygiene without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Use old towels for drying Old towels make for an excellent tool to dry your dog after a bath or a walk in the rain. They absorb water quickly and are gentle on your pet's skin. By using towels that you no longer use, you save money on specialized pet drying products. Just wrap the towel around your dog and gently rub them dry, paying attention to their ears and paws.

Tip 2 Hairbrushes from your closet You can use hairbrushes from your own closet to groom your dog. A wide-toothed comb can help detangle fur, while a paddle brush can smooth out the coat. Make sure the brushes are clean before using them on your pet. Regular brushing with these items helps reduce shedding and keeps your dog's coat healthy.

Tip 3 Baking soda for odor control Baking soda is also a great natural deodorizer that can help keep your dog's smell in check between baths. Just sprinkle some baking soda on their coat, rub it in gently, and brush it out thoroughly. This trick absorbs odors without the use of harsh chemicals, making it safe for both you and your pet.

Tip 4 Olive oil for shiny coats Olive oil isn't just for cooking; it can also be used to give your dog's coat a healthy shine. A small amount applied directly onto the fur can moisturize dry skin and make the coat look lustrous. However, be careful not to use too much, as it may leave an oily residue.