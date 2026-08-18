Keep your dog's paws clean with baking soda
What's the story
Baking soda is a versatile, affordable, and effective home remedy for keeping your dog's paws clean and healthy. It can help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and soothe minor irritations. Using baking soda regularly can ensure your furry friend's paws are well-maintained without the need for expensive grooming products. Here are some practical ways to use baking soda in your dog's paw care routine.
Tip 1
Baking soda foot soak
A baking soda foot soak can do wonders for your dog's paws.
Just mix one tablespoon of baking soda in a bowl of warm water. Soak your dog's paws for five minutes. This will help remove dirt and soothe any irritation.
Rinse well with clean water afterward to ensure no residue is left behind.
Tip 2
Odor neutralizer
If your dog's paws have an unpleasant odor, baking soda can help neutralize it effectively.
Simply sprinkle a little baking soda directly onto the paw pads and gently rub it in.
Leave it on for a few minutes before brushing off with a soft cloth or brushing it out with the dog's fur.
This trick helps absorb odors without irritating the skin.
Tip 3
Soothe minor irritations
For minor irritations or redness between the toes, baking soda paste can be soothing.
Mix equal parts of baking soda and water to form a paste.
Apply it gently on the affected areas and leave it on for about ten minutes before rinsing off thoroughly with warm water.
Tip 4
Clean muddy paws
After walks on muddy trails, use baking soda as a dry shampoo alternative to clean muddy paws without water.
Sprinkle some baking soda onto each paw pad, rub gently to remove mud particles, then brush out the excess powder with a towel or brush.
This method is especially handy when outdoor conditions make regular bathing difficult.