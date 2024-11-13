Summarize Simplifying... In short Spending too much time on the toilet can lead to health issues, including colorectal cancer.

To avoid this, stay active, hydrate, consume a high-fiber diet, and limit distractions during bathroom visits.

If you experience persistent constipation or discomfort, seek medical advice as these could be warning signs of serious conditions.

Prolonged toilet sitting can cause health issues, doctors advise

By Simran Jeet 04:02 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Medical professionals are warning about the health risks of prolonged toilet sitting. Dr. Lai Xue, a colorectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, explains that sitting for extended periods can increase the risk of hemorrhoids and weaken pelvic muscles. Dr. Farah Monzur of Stony Brook Medicine advises limiting toilet time to five to 10 minutes to prevent this. Prolonged sitting can negatively affect blood circulation, causing veins around the anus to enlarge, raising the risk of hemorrhoids.

Device impact

Digital distractions exacerbate toilet-related health issues

The habit of using digital devices in the bathroom can worsen toilet-related health issues. Dr. Xue has observed an increase in anorectal and pelvic floor problems due to prolonged toilet stays. The distraction from devices often leads to forced straining, aggravating these conditions. In severe cases, extended sitting can cause rectal prolapse, where part of the large intestine protrudes from the anus. Dr. Lance Uradomo of City of Hope Orange County recommends avoiding distractions in the bathroom.

Prevention tips

Healthy habits to prevent toilet-related complications

For those finding it difficult to poop, Dr. Xue recommends walking around to get gut muscles going instead of straining for over 10 minutes. Staying hydrated and eating a high-fiber diet can also help keep you regular. The National Academy of Medicine recommends 2.7 to 3.7-liter of water daily, while USDA recommends 14 gm of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed. These habits can save you from the health problems of prolonged toilet use.

Warning signs

Prolonged toilet time may indicate serious conditions

Extended toilet use could indicate serious health conditions, such as colorectal cancer, especially if persistent constipation or discomfort accompanies it. The American Cancer Society has noted a rise in colorectal cancer rates among those under 55 since the mid-1990s, with thousands of new cases anticipated this year. Dr. Uradomo has witnessed younger patients first presenting with hemorrhoids and constipation later diagnosed with rectal cancer. If symptoms persist for over three weeks, Dr. Monzur advises seeking medical consultation for further evaluation.

Way farward

Avoid distractions to prevent prolonged toilet time

To prevent extended time spent on the toilet, experts suggest avoiding distractions like phones, magazines, and books in the bathroom. Dr. Uradomo recommends steering clear of the mindset that bathroom visits should be prolonged, as this encourages bringing items to pass the time. Dr. Monzur also advises making the experience as unappealing as possible, helping to discourage prolonged sitting and promoting healthier bathroom habits.