The surprising things dragon flags can do for your body
What's the story
Dragon flags are a challenging exercise that can take your core strength to the next level. Popularized by fitness enthusiasts, this move requires a combination of balance, strength, and control. While most people know dragon flags as an advanced core workout, there are several other benefits that can be gained from including them in your routine. Here are five surprising benefits of dragon flags.
#1
Enhances overall core stability
Dragon flags are also great for improving your core stability.
Since the exercise engages multiple muscle groups at the same time, it helps in strengthening your abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back.
This improved stability can help you with other exercises and daily activities by providing better support to your spine and pelvis.
#2
Boosts upper body strength
While dragon flags primarily target the core, they also work your upper body muscles.
The shoulders and arms are engaged while performing this exercise, which helps in building strength in these areas.
Over time, this can contribute to improved posture and reduced risk of upper body injuries.
#3
Improves flexibility and mobility
Performing dragon flags requires a good range of motion, which can help improve flexibility over time.
As you perform the exercise regularly, you may notice an increase in your mobility, particularly in the hip flexors and shoulders.
This improvement can lead to better performance in other physical activities.
#4
Enhances mental focus and discipline
Dragon flags are not just physically demanding but mentally challenging too.
They require intense concentration and discipline to execute them properly, without compromising form or risking injury.
Practicing this exercise regularly can enhance your mental focus and self-discipline, which are useful traits both inside and outside the gym.
#5
Increases metabolic rate post-workout
Like many high-intensity exercises, dragon flags can increase your metabolic rate even after you have finished working out.
The effort involved in performing this move causes an increase in calorie burn post-exercise—a phenomenon known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).
This effect may help with weight management goals when combined with a balanced diet plan.