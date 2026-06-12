A dragon fruit smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start your day

Turn dragon fruit into these tasty treats

By Vinita Jain 04:53 pm Jun 12, 202604:53 pm

What's the story

Dragon fruit, with its vibrant color and unique texture, is a versatile ingredient in various dishes. This tropical fruit is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients. Its subtle sweetness makes it an excellent addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that showcase the culinary potential of dragon fruit, offering a mix of flavors and textures that highlight this exotic ingredient.