Style like royalty: Fashion tips to try
Royal fashion has always been fascinating and inspiring.
The elegance and sophistication of regal attire have never gone out of style, setting trends for generations.
From the finest fabrics to elaborate designs, dressing like royalty is all about knowing the nuances that make their style timeless.
Here are some key elements that define royal fashion, and how you can add them to your wardrobe for a hint of regal charm.
Fabric choice
Luxurious fabrics and textures
One of the hallmarks of royal fashion is the use of luxurious fabrics like silk, velvet, and brocade. These not only exude opulence but also provide comfort and durability.
However, incorporating these textures into your wardrobe can elevate any outfit, making it the perfect choice for a formal occasion or special event.
Choosing high-quality fabrics ensures longevity in your clothing pieces while making your style a touch more sophisticated.
Timeless shapes
Classic silhouettes
Royal dressing has a lot to do with classic silhouettes that go beyond passing trends.
A-line dresses, tailored suits, and structured coats are basic pieces in a royal closet owing to their flattering shapes and versatility.
These timeless cuts bring out elegance without being too loud.
By opting for pieces with classic silhouettes, you can have a polished look that never falls out of style.
Detailed designs
Intricate embellishments
We all know how intricate embellishments such as embroidery, lacework, and beading are common in royal garments.
These details add depth and interest to clothing pieces without overwhelming them.
Incorporating subtle embellishments into your outfits can make them visually appealing while keeping an air of refinement intact.
Be it an embroidered collar or beaded cuffs, these touches contribute to a regal aesthetic.
Color selection
Neutral color palettes
Royals usually prefer a neutral color palette of whites, creams, grays, blues, and blacks for their outfits.
These colors not only exude understated elegance but also make styling a whole lot easier.
Neutral tones create a canvas for other elements like accessories or embellishments to shine.
By making neutral shades a part of your wardrobe, you open up infinite possibilities of pairing different pieces with ease.
Accessory choices
Statement accessories
Accessories play an essential role in completing any royal ensemble.
From tiaras adorned with precious stones, to elegant hats, and statement jewelry, picking the right accessory elevates even the simplest of outfits.
Accessories should complement rather than overpower the overall look.
Selecting one standout piece, such as an ornate necklace or chic handbag, makes all the difference when aiming to achieve regal flair through accessorizing choices.