Wedding traditions from Greenland you need to know
Greenlandic weddings are steeped in distinctive customs and cultural practices that showcase the glorious heritage of the Inuit people.
These age-old traditions provide insight into the values and beliefs that define Greenlandic society.
From ceremonial practices to communitarian festivities, every element of a Greenlandic wedding carries a meaning.
Here are five fascinating traditions that make Greenlandic weddings oh-so-special.
Gift exchange
The exchange of gifts
In Greenlandic weddings, exchanging gifts between families is also a crucial tradition.
It symbolizes the mutual respect and strengthening of ties between two families.
The gifts may include handmade items or practical goods, which hold cultural significance.
The exchange acts as a gesture of goodwill and cooperation, setting a positive tone for the union.
Inuit clothing
Traditional Inuit attire
Wearing traditional Inuit attire is an integral part of Greenlandic weddings.
Brides often don beautifully crafted garments made from natural materials like sealskin or reindeer hide, adorned with intricate beadwork.
Grooms typically wear traditional clothing as well, reflecting their cultural heritage.
This attire not only honors ancestral customs but also showcases the craftsmanship and artistry inherent in Inuit culture.
Communal feast
Community feast celebrations
A communal feast is at the heart of many Greenlandic wedding celebrations. It unites family, friends, and community members to partake in the joy of the event.
The spread includes local delicacies cooked using traditional methods, highlighting the spirit of community in both preparation and consumption.
This gathering unites the guests while celebrating common cultural values.
Drum dance
Drum dancing performances
Significantly, drum dancing is an essential part of Greenlandic weddings as it involves storytelling through rhythm and movement.
Using hand-held drums, performers create fascinating beats, while dancers tell stories through movements that are deeply rooted in tradition.
These performances make wedding festivities a colorful affair by connecting participants to their roots through music and dance.
Handfasting ritual
Symbolic handfasting ceremony
In Greenlandic weddings, the couple's hands are tied together with cords or ribbons in a handfasting ceremony.
This act signifies unity, love, trust, respect, and partnership. It reinforces their commitment to each other and how their lives are now interwoven.
The tradition serves as a beautiful expression of their vows and the start of their journey together. It symbolizes hope and promise for the future.