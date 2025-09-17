Meta Connect 2025 today: How to watch and key expectations

Meta 's Connect 2025, the company's biggest annual hardware conference, is set to kick off today at 5:00pm PT. That converts to 5:30am on Thursday for viewers in India. The event will be held in person at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California and will feature a keynote address by CEO Mark Zuckerberg . You can register for free on Meta's website to watch the livestream virtually. The keynote is expected to last about an hour.

Anticipated announcements Hypernova smart glasses expected to be unveiled at Connect Ahead of Meta Connect 2025, several leaks have hinted at possible announcements. One major leak involves a new type of smart glasses called "Hypernova," which may debut as "Meta Ray-Ban Display." A now-removed video on Meta's YouTube channel showed a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with a heads-up display on the right lens, cameras, microphones, and an onboard AI assistant. The glasses were controlled by a wristband unveiled at last year's Connect and operated via subtle hand gestures.

Product reveal AI-powered smart glasses in Oakley's Spheara style Meta is also likely to unveil a new pair of smart glasses developed with Oakley at Connect 2025. The companies are expected to launch these AI-powered smart glasses in Oakley's Spheara style, which features a large unified lens on the front—ideal for runners and bikers. Unlike previous Meta smart glasses, this model has one centered camera above the nose bridge instead of two cameras on the top corners of the frames.

Virtual access Where to watch the keynote For those who want to experience the Menlo Park atmosphere from their homes, the keynote can also be accessed through Horizon via your Meta Quest headset. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook via Meta's official developer page, Meta for Developers. This year marks a significant moment for Meta as it tries to reclaim its position in the AI race with MSL (Meta Superintelligence Labs).