Liquid Glass in iOS 26 too shiny? Here's the fix

To make the Liquid Glass interface more user-friendly, you can adjust its transparency. Just open the Settings app on your iPhone, scroll down and tap Accessibility. Then select Display & Text Size and look for Reduce Transparency. By toggling this switch on, menus and UI panels become less see-through, improving contrast and legibility. This way you can enjoy the modern UI without straining your eyes too much.

Personalization tips

Customizing color choices for a smoother experience

The Liquid Glass interface also responds to your color choices. To customize it, long-press on your Home Screen until app icons start jiggling. Then tap the Edit button in the top left corner and select Customize from the pop-up menu. You can adjust icon and background colors to see how they interact with the transparency effect of Liquid Glass. This way, you can further tone down its intensity for a more personalized experience.