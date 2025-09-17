Liquid Glass in iOS 26 too shiny? Here's the fix
What's the story
Apple's new visual language, Liquid Glass, has become a hot topic among iPhone users. The interface is characterized by layered transparency, reflections, and frosted effects. While some people love the fresh look of iOS 26, others say it makes text harder to read. The good news is that you can tone down its intensity with a simple setting adjustment on your device.
User guide
Adjusting transparency for better visibility
To make the Liquid Glass interface more user-friendly, you can adjust its transparency. Just open the Settings app on your iPhone, scroll down and tap Accessibility. Then select Display & Text Size and look for Reduce Transparency. By toggling this switch on, menus and UI panels become less see-through, improving contrast and legibility. This way you can enjoy the modern UI without straining your eyes too much.
Personalization tips
Customizing color choices for a smoother experience
The Liquid Glass interface also responds to your color choices. To customize it, long-press on your Home Screen until app icons start jiggling. Then tap the Edit button in the top left corner and select Customize from the pop-up menu. You can adjust icon and background colors to see how they interact with the transparency effect of Liquid Glass. This way, you can further tone down its intensity for a more personalized experience.