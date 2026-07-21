Elevate your lentil recipes with dried fruits!

This hearty stew marries sweet potatoes with apricots, giving you a sweet, yet savory dish.

Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft. Add cubed sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and dried apricots. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.

Season with cumin and coriander for an added depth of flavor.

This stew goes well with rice or bread for a complete meal.