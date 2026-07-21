Elevate your lentil recipes with dried fruits!
What's the story
Combining dried fruits with legumes can make for some delicious, healthy meals. The sweet and savory contrast of dried fruits and legumes can make for some interesting flavors and textures. Here are five unique recipes that highlight this combination, giving you a taste of different cuisines and cooking techniques. Whether you are looking for something new or want to experiment with your cooking, these recipes are a great start.
Stew delight
Sweet potato and apricot stew
This hearty stew marries sweet potatoes with apricots, giving you a sweet, yet savory dish.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft. Add cubed sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, and dried apricots. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Season with cumin and coriander for an added depth of flavor.
This stew goes well with rice or bread for a complete meal.
Salad mix
Chickpea salad with raisins
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing chickpeas with raisins, making for a delightful contrast of textures.
Start by mixing cooked chickpeas, chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley in a bowl.
Add a handful of raisins for sweetness. Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad is perfect as a side dish or light lunch option.
Soup blend
Lentil soup with prunes
Lentil soup gets an interesting twist when prunes are added to the mix.
Start by cooking onions and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and chopped prunes into the pot.
Season with thyme and bay leaves while it simmers until the lentils are tender.
The prunes add natural sweetness without overpowering other flavors in this comforting soup.
Pilaf twist
Quinoa pilaf with dried cherries
Quinoa pilaf becomes more interesting with dried cherries thrown into the mix.
Saute onions in olive oil before adding quinoa, along with vegetable broth or water; cook until fluffy.
Stir in dried cherries, along with almonds or walnuts if desired; season lightly using salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary, depending on preference.
Taco Fusion
Black bean tacos with mango chutney
Black bean tacos get a tropical twist with mango chutney.
Start by warming tortillas over a flame or in a skillet. Fill them with black beans seasoned with cumin and chili powder.
Top with fresh mango chutney, adding a sweet and spicy kick. Garnish with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes for a colorful, flavorful dish.
Perfect for a quick meal or a gathering.